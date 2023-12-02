Work for country with utmost professionalism: BGB Director General

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has called upon his subordinates to perform their duties with unwavering professionalism for the betterment of the country.

He conveyed this message during his interaction with BGB members during a visit to the Srimangal and Kurigram border areas today, as stated in a press release.

As part of his routine activities, the BGB Director General visited the Srimangal and Mymensingh sectors under the Sarail Region, and the Srimangal and Kurigram border areas, which fall under the responsibility of the Jamalpur Battalion.

Throughout the visit, he meticulously examined the operational, training, and administrative activities of the BGB members. As a symbolic gesture, the Director General saluted the quarter guard, planted trees, and engaged in discussions with BGB members.

During this time, Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan provided instructions to BGB members, emphasizing the importance of professional conduct in border security, preventing drug and illegal weapons smuggling, suppressing all types of border crimes, and contributing to the development of bilateral relations.

He underscored the significance of always being prepared to fulfill duties to maintain internal law and order, especially in anticipation of the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.

The visit of the BGB Director General was attended by senior officials from BGB Headquarters, the Sarail Rijidhan Commander, Srimangal Sector Commander, Mymensingh Sector Commander, and other officers, including the respective battalion commanders.