Women's safety and empowerment training held in ULAB

14 March, 2023, 07:45 pm
14 March, 2023, 07:45 pm
Women&#039;s safety and empowerment training held in ULAB

Khaled Mosharraf Trust, Bangladesh and India's Indrani Balan Foundation are providing a special training programme on women's safety and empowerment titled 'Nirvoy: Women Safety and Empowerment Training' to female students in the country.

Some 50 female university students were trained at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in the capital on Tuesday, and another 50 will be trained at Dhaka International University (DIU) on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The training covers different tips and tactics for women's safety including general safety awareness tips, body tools, vital points in a human body, and kickboxing combinations, the release reads.

Member of Parliament Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi, German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, and women rights activist and actress Azmeri Haque Badhon spoke at the event.

Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi said, "Women are 52% of the voters in Bangladesh. They are now doing well in all fields, and we have to move forward to ensure a beautiful Bangladesh."

The German ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Germany has just developed a new concept of female foreign policy and female development policy for empowering women. We want to make sure all the women out there are safe."

Azmeri Haque Badhon said, "I am ashamed to be a citizen of a country where I don't get safety training. The state should ensure safety regardless of gender."

The Vice Chancellor of ULAB Imran Rahman, Bangladesh Police Special Branch SP Mahfuza Liza, Bangladesh Women's National Team cricketer Jahanara Alam, and mountaineer Nishat Majumdar also spoke at the event.

The chairman of the Khaled Mosharraf Trust Mahjabeen Khaled moderated the price-giving ceremony after the training.
 

