Women In Leadership honours most inspiring female professionals

Corporates

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 05:28 pm

The highly acclaimed and prestigious Women in Leadership (WIL) has honoured the most inspiring female professionals of the country at the 7th edition of Inspiring Women Award. 

The grand award ceremony took place at the Grand Ballroom, Le Meridien Dhaka, read a press release.

A total of 17 winners and 10 honourable mentions were awarded this year on the esteemed accolade's 7th iteration. 

This year's theme of the Women's Festival was "WIL Women Change the Game". 

Women of Bangladesh have been at the forefront of everything be it freedom fight to economic fight to diplomacy fight they have always brought back glories not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world. This edition of WIL talked about them, it narrated their journey and most importantly recognized them with their deserving respect. 

The Inspiring Women Award is the flagship accolade of WIL, recognising outstanding women leaders in various frontiers. 2022 marks the 7th iteration of the Inspiring Women Award. The 7th Inspiring Women Award recognised - the leaders of tomorrow, inspiring female professionals, and changemakers of Bangladesh. In doing so, the accolade seeks to inspire women of Bangladesh to take charge and unlock their potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, president of Women In Leadership, said, "Inspiring Women Award helps women in the fight of leadership- both inside and outside the professional world. It is not easy to be a woman, but it is easy to be an inspiring one."

During the welcome speech Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, mentioned, "As men no matter how much, we try to understand a woman's journey it is really difficult to comprehend, especially in Bangladesh as one of the most underutilised resources in Bangladesh is indeed women's participation."

This year, the esteemed accolade received an overwhelming number of nominations from across the country. Over 350 entries were received from more than 125 organisations and institutions under 14 categories. Three jury panels, consisting of experts and renowned professionals selected the winners and awarded them in two levels – honourable mentions and winners. 

For the last six years, WIL has been encouraging professional women to pursue leadership in their careers. The Inspiring Women Award was first given in the year 2014 and since then the underlying message of Inspiring Women's Award is to officially recognise women's efforts in the growth of the country; to empower women professionals and create role models in society (at both individual and the organisational levels).

7th Inspiring Women Award is an initiative of Women in Leadership (WIL), powered by Daraz; supported by - Akij Tableware, Joya Sanitary Napkin, Shwapno, Ossum & Team; Strategic partner - Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF); Event Partner – Le Méridien Dhaka, Technology Partner – Aamra Technologies Ltd; PR Partner – Backpage PR and Organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum. 

