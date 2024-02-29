Women entrepreneurs' summit on 8 March

SAHOSHIKA a signature event for women entrepreneurs is scheduled to be held on 8 March 2024, in the IDEB Auditorium Dhaka, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Experts on entrepreneurship, eminent personalities from diversified fields, and around 500 women entrepreneurs across the country are expected to attend this grant event, reads a press release.

Colourful reception, gift distribution, open discussion, workshop, success sharing, quiz competition, and the award-giving session will be conducted with a festive mood.

The Entrepreneurship development initiative named SAHOSHIKA is being implemented by Shopnoshilon and Career Care in association with Women and E-commerce Trust (WE), and PUM Netherlands Senior Expert to accelerate the economic growth of Bangladesh by ensuring women's participation to break down barriers. Interested women entrepreneurs are invited to registry through the link: https://forms.gle/sbPbbBu4sdbdPsMQ9.

