Women Entrepreneurs Meeting held to mark Women's Day

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:37 pm

Women Entrepreneurs Meeting held to mark Women&#039;s Day

On the International Women's Day on 8 March, a women's entrepreneur rally and workshop was held at the capital's Bishwo Shahitto Kendro auditorium with the participation of hundreds of women entrepreneurs.

Under the slogan "Break the barriers…" Women and E-Commerce Trust President Nasima Akhter Nisha, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and Vocational Trainer Anisur Rahman, Trainer and Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank Nazmul Huda and Midas Finance AGM Enamul Islam were present at the opening session of this day-long event.

They provided training and advice to entrepreneurs on various issues including product or service quality, marketing, financing, e-commerce.

Assistant Professor of Sonargaon University and Vice President of JCI Dhaka Tajbir Sajib, Assistant Managers of IDFC Kamruzzaman and Digital Marketing Head of US Bangla Footwear Ltd Fariduzzaman, and convener of Sahshika workshops Al Amin participated in the discussion.

Development organization 'Swapnashilan' and Career Care and Women and E-commerce Trust (WE) organised the workshop.

Sponsored by BRAC Bank Women Banking Segment, this initiative is co-organised by partners Midas Financing Ltd and Prakhana.com and promotion partners Pakshik Ananya, The Business Standard, BD Live 24.

