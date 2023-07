The Business Standard has announced the winners of its TBS Graduates Writing Competition.

The winners are Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer from Govt BM College in Barishal, Dewan Najmus Saqib from Academia in Dhaka and Sumaiya Hossain from Islamic University of Technology in Gazipur.

TBS selected the winners from numerous brilliant entries from the country's talented graduates, reads a press release.