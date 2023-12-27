Winners of 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer' receive prize money

27 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A prize-giving ceremony for the 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer' recently took place at Akij Food & Beverage Ltd.'s Panthapath office. Mr. Syed Johurul Alam Rumon, Director (Operations), and Mr. Maidul Islam, Head of Marketing, both from Akij Food & Beverage Ltd., along with other officials of the organization, presented a prize of Tk. 100,000 to each of the winners.

Speed, one of the country's most beloved brands and the recipient of six consecutive Best Brand Awards, initiated the consumer promotion on October 10th, running through November 30th, 2023. Throughout the campaign period, four different closure numbers from Speed's 250ml PET bottles were shared on its official Facebook page. Every day, a participant was selected as a winner from those who successfully matched the closure numbers, and each winner was awarded a prize of Tk. 100,000.

Committed to providing the best experiences for its consumers, Speed launched the 'Speed Lakh Taka'r Hebby Offer,' which garnered significant attention and popularity among the target audience. The high officials at Akij Food & Beverage Ltd. express their optimism about continuing such engaging consumer promotions in the days to come.

