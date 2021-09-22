Winners of ‘Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup’ campaign receive prizes

Three quiz winners have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets and ten other customers got 32-inch Samsung Smart TV by buying new connections in the first week of 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign.

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka, said a press release issued from Beximco Communications Limited on Wednesday.

The air ticket winners are Zia Uddin Ahmed from Dhaka, Md Mamun sikder from Bhola and Shahidul Islam from Jhalokathi.

Ten winners of the campaign respectively won received32'' Samsung smart TV. The winners are Dr Shahid Hasan Sourav and Ziaul Hoq from Dhaka, Ruma akter from Bagerhat, Asim Das Amit from Sunamgonj, Md Washif Hasan from Rajsahi, Md. Raja miya from Priojpur, Sree Sumon Chandra from Sylhet, Md. Imdadul Haque from Jessore, Md. Zahedul Islam Pramanik from Rangpur and Sujon Chondro Majumdar from Bhola.

Beximco Communications' Head of Technology Md. Anowarul Azim, Head of Human Resources & Administration Maj Md. Ruhul Amin (Retd.), Finance Controller A.K.M Javed Mansur, Deputy General Manager of Customer Service Mohammad Arifur Rahman Khandakar and Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the prizes.

AKASH, country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider, has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV.

If the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get Tk200 cashback.

The campaign will be continued till October 12.