Winners of BRAC Bank-Samakal Literary Award 2022 announced 

Ahmed Rafiq, Begum Akhtar Kamal, Mayukh Chowdhury and Mahrin Ferdous have won the BRAC Bank-Samakal Literary Award 2022.



BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have recognised the writers and litterateurs for 12 years to inspire them to enrich Bangla literature with their creative and intellectual works.



Last year, BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal introduced the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to recognise a veteran author who contributed to Bangla literature. Language veteran, writer and researcher Ahmed Rafiq was honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his lifelong contribution to Bangla literature.



Begum Akhtar Kamal won the award for his book titled 'Kobitar Nandonikota' in essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Mayukh Chowdhury won the award for his book titled 'Anidrar Karukaj' in the poetry and novel category, Mahrin Ferdous won for his book titled 'Origamir Gulokdhadhay' in 'Young Writer' category.



The awards were announced at a ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on July 5, 2024. Distinguished educationist and author Dr. Serajul Islam Choudhury spoke as the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Daily Samakal Publisher A K Azad, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, Daily Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan and literary and eminent personalities of the country were present at the ceremony.



The 'Lifetime Achievement Award' winner gets a Tk. 5 lakh prize. Winners in the 'essay, autobiography, travel story & translation' and 'poetry and novel' categories each received Tk. 2 lakh and the 'Young Writer Award' Tk. 1 lakh. The winners also received the crest and citation.



A total of 526 books were submitted for the three categories in 2022. A jury comprising Selina Hossain, Faizul Latif Chowdhury, Abid Anwar, and Khalikuzzaman Elias selected three winning books published in 2021.



On the award initiative, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Since its inception, the literary award has generated huge enthusiasm in the literary arena of Bangladesh and established its place in the country. This literary award will inspire creative minds and provide writers, especially young writers, a platform to flourish in literature. The readers will get quality books. We at BRAC Bank are proud to be associated with this initiative."