Winners of Banglalink ennovators 6.0 announced at grand finale

The sixth edition of Banglalink ennovators, a digital ideation competition for innovative young minds, held a crowning ceremony for the top three teams on Monday (5 December).

The announcement was made at the Grand Finale of the programme held Monday night. Minister of the Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar graced the event as the chief guest. Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink Erik Aas, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer of Banglalink Monzula Morshed, and other high officials of the organisation were also present at the event, reads a press release.

Over the course of 12 weeks, ennovators gave the nation's most creative and bright minds the chance to develop their talents and skills through boot camps, grooming, workshops and other structured learning environments. Five teams consisting of four members each presented their ideas at the grand finale, and the jury board picked the top three from them.

The champion team "We Showed Up" received an opportunity to take a fully sponsored trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands for a visit to VEON Headquarters, while the first and the second runner-up teams - "The Contrivers" and "Team Superlatives" – received attractive prizes. Additionally, the top 3 teams were given the opportunity to participate in the Assessment Center round of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Programme.

All the participants from the top five teams will be fast-tracked to Banglalink's Advanced Internship Program as well. They can also take part in Banglalink's various initiatives and programs designed to provide youngsters with exposure to start-up and corporate experiences.

Mustafa Jabbar, minister of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, said, "Banglalink's empowerment initiatives continue to inspire our youngsters to embrace innovation in their lives. With the knowledge and experiences acquired from such a program, they can prepare themselves for taking the responsibility of building Smart Bangladesh. I am really pleased to witness the great impacts of this initiative and wish it more success in the future."

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, ennovators, the biggest digital ideation competition in the country standing at its sixth season, has received a resounding response and participation with a record-breaking number of registrations this year. For this, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the participants of ennovators 6.0. Without their enthusiastic participation, the competition would not have reached new heights. We congratulate the top three teams on winning the competition this year. They are fulfilling our dream of building a platform that recognizes innovative youngsters and fosters their growth.

More than 100,000 youngsters and innovative minds participated in the competition till now.