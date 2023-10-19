Winners announced for 'Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award'

"Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023" was awarded to contestants from different countries around the world won in five categories.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, MP as the chief guest announced the names of the winners at the prize distribution ceremony held at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Radisson Blu Water Garden, this Thursday (October 19) morning.

Bangladeshi Teenager Tamjid Rahman received the cyber security awareness and education award for students in the competition. He is working to create safe online awareness under the slogan 'Janle Ain, Safe Online'.

Two organisations received the Cyber Security Innovation Award for Entrepreneurship. One initiative is the `End Now Foundation' from India and the other is the 'Bite Capsule' from Bangladesh.

Two initiatives also received Cyber Security Leadership Awards for government officials, public service providers, and professionals. One is the 'Digital Security Cell' of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and the other is the ' Bangladesh Police Women Network'.

'Pathchala Foundation' received the Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Special Recognition Award. It is an initiative of the third-gender community.

State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said in his speech at the event, four things are important to ensure cyber security. First, awareness; To ensure cyber security, it is important to ensure awareness at all levels. Second, technology development. Thirdly, Development Policy Framework and Fourthly, International Cross border Collaboration.

He also said more private sector initiatives are needed. Without Government and private sector initiatives we cannot succeed. Without involvement at all levels, we cannot succeed.

The state minister announced to arrange the 'Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award' competition from next year onwards.

The state minister also said that we are working together to implement the Digital Bangladesh concept under the competent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Digital Bangladesh is now a visible reality due to several initiatives. We are moving towards cashless Bangladesh. We are working on the advice of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Advisor to the Prime Minister on ICT, with the aim of 70 percent of cashless transactions by 2027.

For this purpose, we have already launched the 'Binimay' software.

Incidentally, Bangladesh has launched the "Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award" for the first time, with the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and the Digital Security Agency of the ICT Division spearheading the effort, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh. This award, named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, aims to recognize individuals and organisations worldwide, with a particular focus on the least developed countries, encouraging them to undertake innovative initiatives in cybersecurity awareness.

Winners in each category received a cash prize of $10,000. The funding was raised through the 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held in New York's Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, ICT Department was also present at the event among others - Stefan Liller, Resident Representative, UNDP; GSM Zafrullah, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; Abu Saeed Md Kamruzzaman, Director General, Digital Security Agency.