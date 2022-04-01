Winners of 26th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition get awarded

Corporates

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

Winners of 26th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition get awarded

Six young and promising artists were rewarded for their brilliant artworks among 373 participants

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Paints solution brand Berger continues to inspire people with its objectives beyond commercial interests, as it successfully completes the "26th Berger Young Painters' Art Competition" (BYPAC) to recognise the talent in upcoming painters of the country.

An award ceremony was held on this regard at the Gulshan Club, Dhaka, where six young and promising artists were rewarded for their brilliant artworks, reads a press release.

Suborno Chakraborty Tonmoy won the Champion's prize of Tk1 lakh with his submission – "Close Up".

Md Moazzem Hossain and Md Mezanur Rahman secured the Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up positions respectively, winning remunerations of Tk75,000 and Tk50,000.

Among other winners were – Mohammed Fakhrul Islam Mazumder, Asif Al Nur Ratul and Md Ariful Islam.

All the winners were presented with crests and certificates as well besides the prize money, the release adds.

A total of 411 artworks, submitted by 373 participants, were evaluated by the jury for the 26th BYPAC. Prof Nisar Hossain, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Professor Dr Bazlur Rashid Khan, Farhana Ferdousi, Professor Anisuzzaman and Kamal Uddin were the esteemed jury members.

Prof Nisar Hossain, chairman of the jury committee and dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka said, "Selecting the best five or six paintings from so many amazing submissions was quite challenging for us. But it also meant that we have some wonderful artists in the making, so we must help them cherish their dreams and nurture the talent for future".

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh said, "The BYPAC has been our signature initiative since 1996 to stand by the next generations of painters in Bangladesh. And we are proud to honour and encourage the talented artistes for pursuing their passion. I congratulate all the winners and participants of the 26th BYPAC. Whether you earned a top position this year or not, keep painting and let your colours make the world a happier place".

Berger received submissions for the competition from July till September, 2021.

Interested participants could utilise their desired medium of painting from oil colour, acrylic, water colour, sketch, line drawing, print making and mixed media.

Berger / Art competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

7h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

8h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

9h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

23h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

23h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

1d | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh