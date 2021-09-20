Wings Group and Guardian Life Insurance Limited sign group insurance agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Wings Group have signed a group insurance agreement under which Wings Group employees and dependent family members would be covered for life and obtain medical benefits.

Acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited Sheikh Rakibul Karim and Head of Human Resources of Wings Group Mahmud Hasan signed this agreement on behalf of their companies, said a press release issued on Monday.

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP & Head of Group Insurance Department; Dr Shohan Ahmed, SVP & Head of Claims Department; Iftakher Ahmed, AVP & Head of CRM; Md. Abu Hanif, AVP-Corporate Sales; Aminul Islam, Officer-Corporate Sales; Mohammad Arif Hossain, Officer-CRM; from Guardian Life insurance Limited and Fasiul Alam, Sr Manger-HR from Wings Group were present at the signing ceremony.

