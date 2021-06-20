Win PlayStaion 5 playing games in bKash app

Corporates

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:32 pm

Related News

Win PlayStaion 5 playing games in bKash app

Customers can play the game directly from ‘Games’ section of bKash app or they can find it from ‘Goama Games’ option in the game menu

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:32 pm

bKash users can now win Sony PlayStaion by becoming top scorer of 'Dribble Master' and 'Penalty Master' of Goama Games Euro Cup in bKash app.

Also, 500 players can win mobile recharge of Tk. 25 to 100 every week, says a press release by the company.

bKash is continuously adding variety of games for customers to enhance entertainment opportunities besides providing digital financial services. Goama

Games Euro Cup is the latest addition to bKash app to give customers a chance to win exciting prizes. The tournament will run till July 8, 2021.

To participate in Goama Games Euro Cup and win the top prize, a customer needs to score highest among the weekly tournaments by playing 'Dribble Master' and 'Penalty Master' games through bKash app. Customers can play 'Dribble Master' for two weeks from June 11 to 24 and play 'Penalty Master' for another two weeks from June 25 to July 7. If a player scores the highest among all the tournaments, he/she will be able to win Sony PlayStation 5. In addition, top 500 scorers in each tournament can win mobile recharge bonus every week. The first 250 players will get Taka 100 each, the next 150 players will get Taka 50 each and the last 100 will get Taka 25 each.

Customers can play the game directly from 'Games' section of bKash app or they can find it from 'Goama Games' option in the game menu. To enter each tournament, a customer has to donate Taka 2 to Bidyanondo Foundation. Participants in the tournament will be given Unlimited Life. Players who can remain at top of the ranking are more likely to win prizes.

For more details, customers can visit the website: https://www.bkash.com/goama_games_ps5

 

Bkash / PlayStation 5

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident