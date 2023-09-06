Will governments seize huge opportunity to save lives and money by fulfilling Universal Health Coverage commitments?

Corporates

Press Release
06 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 03:18 pm

Will governments seize huge opportunity to save lives and money by fulfilling Universal Health Coverage commitments?

Press Release
06 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 03:18 pm
Representational image. Photo: unsplash
Representational image. Photo: unsplash

The Global Week for Action on NCDs has begun, uniting civil society organizations and individuals worldwide to urge governments to provide equitable access to quality healthcare, including care for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. 

NCDs affect over 25% of the global population and are responsible for 74% of all deaths and half of global disability, often pushing people into poverty. This year's Global Week coincides with the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on 21 September where governments have the opportunity to commit to achieving UHC by 2030, reads a press release. 

Currently, more than half of the world's population lacks full access to essential health services, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. 

"The Moment for caring is now.  Governments must seize the opportunity that this High-Level Meeting offers us to ensure that UHC is achieved for all people, that NCDs are included as a priority within UHC benefit packages, and that affected communities are meaningfully involved in health decision-making and service design and delivery," said Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance. 

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) impose a significant economic burden globally, costing over $2 trillion annually, with a projected total cost of $47 trillion from 2011 to 2030. Developing countries are particularly affected. However, by implementing a practical and cost-effective package of 21 NCD prevention and treatment measures, governments have the potential to avert 39 million deaths in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). These interventions could also generate an average net economic benefit of $2.7 trillion, amounting to $390 per capita, from 2023 to 2030. Addressing NCDs presents a substantial opportunity to both save lives and reduce economic costs on a global scale. 

"We urge our government to be a leader in providing equitable care for NCDs, in an arena where accessibility and excellence meet through prioritising people's health, including NCD prevention and care." said Dr. Shamim Hayder Talukder, member secretary, of Bangladesh Non-Communicable Diseases Forum. 

Besides, in celebration of the Global Week for Action on NCDs, the World Health Organization, the World Diabetes Foundation, and the NCD Alliance will co-host a virtual event on 14 September, from 13.00-15.00 CEST, where "WHO Global Mapping Report on Multisectoral Actions to Strengthen the Prevention and Control of NCDs and Mental Health" will be launched. To join the event Register here.

 

Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

32m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World