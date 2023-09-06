Will governments seize huge opportunity to save lives and money by fulfilling Universal Health Coverage commitments?

The Global Week for Action on NCDs has begun, uniting civil society organizations and individuals worldwide to urge governments to provide equitable access to quality healthcare, including care for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

NCDs affect over 25% of the global population and are responsible for 74% of all deaths and half of global disability, often pushing people into poverty. This year's Global Week coincides with the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on 21 September where governments have the opportunity to commit to achieving UHC by 2030, reads a press release.

Currently, more than half of the world's population lacks full access to essential health services, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

"The Moment for caring is now. Governments must seize the opportunity that this High-Level Meeting offers us to ensure that UHC is achieved for all people, that NCDs are included as a priority within UHC benefit packages, and that affected communities are meaningfully involved in health decision-making and service design and delivery," said Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) impose a significant economic burden globally, costing over $2 trillion annually, with a projected total cost of $47 trillion from 2011 to 2030. Developing countries are particularly affected. However, by implementing a practical and cost-effective package of 21 NCD prevention and treatment measures, governments have the potential to avert 39 million deaths in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). These interventions could also generate an average net economic benefit of $2.7 trillion, amounting to $390 per capita, from 2023 to 2030. Addressing NCDs presents a substantial opportunity to both save lives and reduce economic costs on a global scale.

"We urge our government to be a leader in providing equitable care for NCDs, in an arena where accessibility and excellence meet through prioritising people's health, including NCD prevention and care." said Dr. Shamim Hayder Talukder, member secretary, of Bangladesh Non-Communicable Diseases Forum.

Besides, in celebration of the Global Week for Action on NCDs, the World Health Organization, the World Diabetes Foundation, and the NCD Alliance will co-host a virtual event on 14 September, from 13.00-15.00 CEST, where "WHO Global Mapping Report on Multisectoral Actions to Strengthen the Prevention and Control of NCDs and Mental Health" will be launched. To join the event Register here.