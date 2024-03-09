White Canary Cafe Launches exclusive branch at BATB

09 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 02:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today, on 8 March 2024, Uttara University proudly joins the global celebration of International Women's Day under the theme 'Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress'. 

The Office of Public Relations and the Office of Brand Communication at Uttara University organised a special event titled 'Inspire Inclusion' to commemorate this significant day in honour of all women associated with the university.

The event took place at the university auditorium at 11:00 am and was graced by esteemed dignitaries including the Chief Guest, Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University, and Prof Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University. 

Professor Lekha, in her inspiring address on International Women's Day, reaffirmed the university's unwavering commitment to the advancement, empowerment, and well-being of women within its community.

As a gesture of appreciation and recognition, special gifts were presented to all female employees of Uttara University by the Office of Public Relations and Brand Communication. 

The program was chaired by Professor Haspia Bashirullah, Treasurer, Uttara University, and graced by the esteemed presence of Professor Momtaz Begum (former Treasurer), Professor Ayesha Begum, Advisor, Department of Bengali, Uttara University, Kazi Mohiuddin, Registrar, Uttara University, Mohammad Ali, Controller of Examinations, Uttara University, Mahmuda Begum, Dean, School of Education and Physical Education, Uttara University, and Sharmin Akter, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Uttara University.

Uttara University remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where the contributions of women are celebrated, valued, and supported. 

Through initiatives like 'Inspire Inclusion', the university continues to champion gender equality and empowerment, driving progress and positive change within its academic community and beyond.

