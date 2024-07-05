WFP supports recovery efforts of communities affected by cyclone remal in southern Bangladesh

Women participants of WFP's cash-for-work program are repairing a mud embankment, which also serves as an access road, to protect crops and livestock from saltwater. They will receive BDT 5,000 for ten days of work building their community's roads and embankments. Photo: Courtesy

In support of the government-led response to Cyclone Remal, the World Food Programme (WFP) has been engaging with affected communities through its cash-for-work program to bolster their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Since 25 June, nearly 6,000 households have participated in cash-for-work schemes led by WFP's Khulna field office. These activities focus on repairing and rebuilding critical infrastructure such as embankments, roads, and access routes that were badly damaged by the cyclone, utilising nature-based solutions whenever possible. Each family receives BDT 5,000 (USD 43) for 10 days of work.

Some 41,500 households in affected areas will be assisted through cash-for-work, coupled with health, nutrition, and hygiene awareness messages. This response is being implemented in partnership with local NGOs Shushilan, Jagrata Juba Shangha (JJS), and Jago Nari, with close supervision by WFP engineers.

The participating households are among the most vulnerable, including those in crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity (as identified by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification), households below the lower poverty line, day labourers without stable income, and other vulnerable groups.

Before the cyclone's landfall, WFP provided anticipatory action cash assistance of BDT 5,000 (USD 43) per household to 30,000 families. Since the cyclone's passing, WFP has distributed fortified biscuits to over 42,000 families and cash assistance of BDT 5,000 (USD 43) per household to 45,000 households, enabling them to meet their essential food and nutrition needs.

Cyclone Remal, which struck on May 26, is the most devastating storm to hit Bangladesh in over a decade. Nearly 5 million people across 19 districts in southern Khulna and Barishal divisions, as well as Dhaka division, were affected. The cyclone brought widespread flooding and waterlogging, causing significant damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure.

"Cyclone Remal has devastated millions of lives. Swift, coordinated efforts are essential to help affected communities recover and rebuild. WFP has been working hand in hand with the Government, providing timely responses such as food, cash, and cash-for-work where the needs are highest. These interventions not only help families meet their immediate needs but also build their long-term resilience to better withstand future climate shocks," said Simone Parchment, WFP Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge.

To sustain its response, WFP faces a funding gap of US$10.5 million out of a total requirement of US$16.6 million