WFP signs agreement with BD to build resilience of Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) of the Government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement to continue their support to the Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar.

With funding from the World Bank, WFP will implement the 'strengthening community resilience' component of the Safety Net Systems for the Poorest (SNSP) project – an extension of the ongoing SNSP that includes the Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP) and Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF), covering more than 12 million Bangladeshi households across the country, said a press release.

Some 85,000 Rohingya families will be supported through a series of community services and workfare activities, including safe food handling and storage, nutrition education for mothers and caregivers, home gardening, and Covid-19 prevention.

In addition, youth volunteers will be mobilised to provide awareness-raising and individualised support for households with special needs. A special brigade of youth will be engaged in environmental rehabilitation activities, such as tree planting and caring of seedlings. Among the participants, 60% will be women.

State Minister for MoDMR, Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP, said, "We are very happy and proud that the World Food Programme is cooperating with the Government of Bangladesh to improve the lives and living conditions of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in Bangladesh."

"The SNSP will reinforce the impact and effectiveness of WFP's ongoing programmes for the Rohingya communities in Cox's Bazar," said WFP Country Director a.i. Jane Pearce.

"WFP is proud to be partnering with MoDMR to bring life-saving and life-changing assistance to the vulnerable Rohingya families. WFP remains committed to improving their access to adequate and nutritious food and also the lives of many from the greater Bangladeshi community."

WFP has also supported the ministry in strengthening the community resilience component of the broader Emergency Multi-Sector Rohingya Crisis Response Project (EMCRP), with the help of another World Bank fund.

Under this fund, a range of community resilience building activities were implemented, covering more than 175,000 Rohingya households in the camps. Despite Covid-19 challenges, the project was concluded in February, exceeding targets in many areas and were commended by MoDMR and the World Bank.

With the new agreement, WFP will continue implementing and up-scaling some of the best practices of EMCRP for greater impact and sustainability.

