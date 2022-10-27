WFP launches cyclone preparedness training to boost disaster response

Corporates

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 11:33 pm

Related News

WFP launches cyclone preparedness training to boost disaster response

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 11:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) launched a set of Cyclone Preparedness Programme Training Modules and officially handed them over to the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) unit within the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR).

Together with NGO partners Brac and Christian Aid, and with funding from USAID and KS Relief, WFP has developed five training modules that will be used to train over 76,000 CPP volunteers across 13 coastal districts of Bangladesh, namely, Basic Foundation, High Tide Monitoring and Response, Water Rescue, Rapid Response, and Community-Based Cyclone Early Warning System, according to a press release issued on Thursday (27October).

"I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to take part in this launching and handover ceremony. These CPP training modules will serve to strengthen the capacity of all CPP volunteers across the coastal area of Bangladesh. This initiative is evidence of the sincere interest of our CPP unit in ensuring growth by aligning with a community-based and driven approach with a voluntary and dedicated humanitarian spirit for the multi-hazard risk management capacities of our coastal area communities," said the Secretary of MoDMR Kamrul Hasan who was present as the chief guest.

"This initiative is an important WFP contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction capacity strengthening efforts in Bangladesh. It will enable the CPP volunteers to expand their knowledge and skill base and improve their capacity in delivering services during future disasters. We remain committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in building community resilience and to strengthening their ability to respond to and recover from climate shocks," said Dom Scalpelli, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh.

Three of the five modules – High Tide Monitoring and Response, Water Rescue, Rapid Response – will be used to support the development of the newly established CPP Water Rescue Unit, Tide Monitoring and Response Unit. Director of CPP, Ahmadul Haque, and representatives from BDRCS, IFRC, American Red Cross, BRAC, CARE, Save the Children, Christian Aid, and BRAC University, were also present at the ceremony, the release added.

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

16h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

5h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

5h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

6h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question