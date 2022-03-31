Western Union outbound money transfer service launched in Bangladesh

A Western Union branch is seen in New York July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People can now send money abroad from Bangladesh through Western Union using services from Bank Asia Limited and Social Islami Bank Limited.

The Western Union Outbound Money Transfer Service launch event was held at The Westin Dhaka on Wednesday (30 March).

The chief guest at the event was was Bangladesh Bank Foreign Exchange Policy Department Executive Directo, Mohd Humayun Kabir.

"For the first time Bangladesh going to introduce outward remittance from Bangladesh to any other country. Today we all gather here for launching Western union outbound money transfer service through Bank Asia and Social Islami Bank Ltd . This launching represents a milestone in Bangladesh. This service will definitely enable residents and foreigners to create a borderless world through easy global money movement," Social Islamic Bank Limited Managing Director Zafar Alam said.

Bank Asia Limited Managing Director Md Arfan Ali Saied said: Presently outbound remittance channels are costly as well as take much time. At the same time, it is difficult sending money to institutions for education purpose and medical reasons due to this limitation. This service from Western Union will improve the situation."

Noor Elahi Country, manager, Western Union. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives was also present at the event.