Weeklong housing fair begins in Ctg

Corporates

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Weeklong housing fair begins in Ctg

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Weeklong housing fair begins in Ctg

The weeklong housing fair titled 'Epic Monsoon Blast 2022' started on Saturday at the SA Siddiqui Park at Lalkhan Bazar moore in Chattogram city. 

Epic Properties Ltd organised the fair on the occasion of celebrating the 20th founding anniversary of the developer company. 

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Jahirul Alam Dovash was present as the chief guest at the inauguration of the fair along with the Epic Properties Chairman Engineer SM Lokman Kabir and Managing Director SM Abu Sufian. 

In his opening remarks, SM Sufian said that Epic has developed various projects with modern amenities keeping in mind the customer's demand.  He invited all to visit the fair to know more about the appealing structures.

Brac Bank, Bank Asia and DBH have been taking part as the supporting organisations of the financial sector.

Bangladesh

Housing Fair / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

2h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

42m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

47m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor