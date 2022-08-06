Weeklong housing fair begins in Ctg

The weeklong housing fair titled 'Epic Monsoon Blast 2022' started on Saturday at the SA Siddiqui Park at Lalkhan Bazar moore in Chattogram city.

Epic Properties Ltd organised the fair on the occasion of celebrating the 20th founding anniversary of the developer company.

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Jahirul Alam Dovash was present as the chief guest at the inauguration of the fair along with the Epic Properties Chairman Engineer SM Lokman Kabir and Managing Director SM Abu Sufian.

In his opening remarks, SM Sufian said that Epic has developed various projects with modern amenities keeping in mind the customer's demand. He invited all to visit the fair to know more about the appealing structures.

Brac Bank, Bank Asia and DBH have been taking part as the supporting organisations of the financial sector.