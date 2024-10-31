Weekend Film Challenge winners revealed

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Weekend Film Challenge winners revealed

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:05 pm
Weekend Film Challenge winners revealed

The first ever Weekend Film Challenge Dhaka, hosted by the Short Film Lab (SFL), a community service organisation based in Doha, Qatar, sponsored by Excelerate Energy, US-based LNG company, culminated in a standing room only screening and awards ceremony on 26th October, showcasing short films produced by local teams made in just 48 hours.

Each team crafted digital stories focused on the challenges of climate change, bringing unique and poignant perspectives to the forefront.

Led by Dr Mohanalakshmi Rajakumar, Founder and Creative Director of the SFL, and accompanied by Ella Riddle and Sara Eassa, students in Qatar who are also alumni of the SLF mentorship programme in Doha, the entire experience was made possible by the support of Excelerate Energy, major LNG provider to Bangladesh. Habib Bhuiyan, country manager of Excelerate Energy was present at the award distribution ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The programme comes under the company's aims to support local talent and businesses, as well as contribute to education programmes in their operating countries, thereby bringing benefits to the generations of today and tomorrow.

15 completed films were screened to a captivated audience at the EMK Centre, with five awards and an honourable mention recognising the talents and ingenuity of these emerging filmmakers. The winning films tackled topics from water pollution to environmental neglect and climate displacement, demonstrating how young storytellers are using film to advocate for environmental action.

#corporates / #tbs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

17h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

20h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

21h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

32m | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

2h | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

2h | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

2h | Videos