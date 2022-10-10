Week-long Malaysian Food Festival kicks off in Dhaka

The week-long Malaysian Food Festival has started at Le Meridien in the capital under the initiative of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, inaugurated the festival on Monday, reads an official press release issued in this regard.

The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad was present at the event as the special guest while the High Commissioner of Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim graced the event as the guest of honour.

Ambassadors from various countries including Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, and Qatar attended the food festival.

Malaysia Chamber President and FBCCI Director Syed Almas Kabir presided over the event.

Foreign minister, in his speech thanked BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir for taking the initiative to organize such an exceptional food festival to promote bilateral trade and culture.

He said that Bangladesh has become Malaysia's second-largest trading partner in South Asia in recent years as a result of growing trade between the two countries.

Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia have grown at an annual rate of 12.4% over the past twenty-five years.

He is hopeful that the existing good relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia will be deeper and more fruitful by organising such events.

Special Guest Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Minister Imran Ahmad MP said that the food festival will add a new dimension to the relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

In the next three years, more than 500,000 Bangladeshi workers will be employed in Malaysia and through this, the total remittance sent from Malaysia to Bangladesh will exceed three billion dollars, he said.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim said that Malaysia's bilateral ties with Bangladesh are very strong as a brotherly nation and an important trade and business partner.

She assured all possible support and cooperation for the implementation of all programs of BMCCI. She invited everyone to join this Food Festival.

In his welcome speech, BMCCI President and FBCCI Director Syed Almas Kabir said that the initiative of the Malaysian Food Festival was taken to strengthen bilateral trade relations and develop culture.

He urge the business community to participate in Showcase Bangladesh to be held in Malaysia in December.

International dance group Skydance Panorama Entertainment performed a cultural programme showcasing Malaysian heritage. During the week-long festival, guests can enjoy signature Malaysian dishes prepared by Malaysian Masterchef Ahmad Khairul Bin Ismail.

The food festival, which started on Saturday (8 October) runs until next Friday (14 October) at the Le Meridien.