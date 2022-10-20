WEConnect hosts women businesses’ conferences to develop network 

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:10 pm

100+ businesses participated in the signature event

WEConnect International hosted two in-person conferences in Dhaka and Chattogram to provide opportunities for over 100 women-owned businesses to grow their network with more than 30 large corporations.

As part of "Women's Empowerment through Economic Inclusion", a three-year project funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, the conferences were held in two key cities on 16, 17 and 20 October, said a press release.

Charles Pritchard, senior program manager, US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, provided the keynote address to women businesses from both local and multinational corporations.  

"Investing in the success of women-owned businesses is key to the future prosperity of the region," said Charles Pritchard. "This forum—and events like it—help realise two important priorities for US foreign policy in South Asia: the United States' efforts to secure supply chains across the area and the growth of gender equality and women's economic participation."
 
The event as well as the project helped women-owned businesses to develop the skills necessary to not only connect but conduct business with large buyers, including local and multinational corporations, government agencies.
 
The women entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to network with a community of women business owners to learn from and potentially grow their businesses.
 
"Women business owners constitute the most promising engine of growth in Bangladesh," said Saritha Venumbaka, chief operating officer, WEConnect International. "By focusing on women's economic empowerment and advancing gender equality, India will capture the tremendous economic potential women business owners can bring to the economy, including job creation."
 
The conference include two capacity-building trainings for women-owned businesses, unique selling proposition for products and services, and business resilience emphasising business growth; a supplier diversity and inclusion roundtable with leading corporations, local and multinational, on sharing best practices on gender-inclusive sourcing; and a woman-owned business product showcase for cross business promotions
 
The business matchmaking session also included 1:1 business pitching sessions between women business owners representing a variety of industries including manufacturing, professional services, IT and tech services, and dozens of corporations to discuss opportunities for their businesses as well as learn how to interact with and market their services to potential buyers.
 
The industries include New Asia Group, IDLC Finance Limited, Apex Footwear Ltd, Sashya Prabartana, Easterb Bank Ltd and Praava Health BD Ltd.  
 
Alongside Bangladesh, the project is also being implemented in India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
More than 700 women entrepreneurs have so far participated in capacity-building training sessions and networking with dozens of corporations, many of whom have committed to sourcing from women-owned businesses.

