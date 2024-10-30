WEConnect empowers women in Bangladesh's Green Economy

WEConnect International, kicked off a virtual event on 23rd October 2024, titled "Policy Discussions on Inclusion of Women-Owned Businesses for Green and Sustainable Development in Bangladesh", in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State.

More than 100 stakeholders attended, representing corporations, women-owned businesses, NGOs, U.S. and Bangladeshi governments, and industry associations. The event explored ways to integrate women-owned businesses into the green and sustainable trade sector.

"A strong policy framework is key to advancing sustainable industries. Recognising and supporting businesses that embrace sustainable practices will inspire others, with women-owned businesses playing a vital role in shaping an inclusive and resilient economy," said Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO and Co-Founder of WEConnect International.

Megan Bouldin, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, emphasised: "When women are empowered to lead in sustainable industries, the impact transcends businesses—it strengthens communities and drives lasting economic progress."

Women-owned businesses in Bangladesh encounter both significant opportunities and notable challenges in accessing the green trade sector. Promising prospects exist in areas such as sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and waste management, where national policies promote innovation and inclusivity. However, obstacles including limited access to finance, technical expertise, and market connections, impede their ability to scale operations and fully integrate into the green economy.

Addressing these challenges will require the reinforcement of public-private partnerships and the implementation of targeted policy interventions, unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs to drive sustainable growth and transform industries.

Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator for SDGs, stressed: "Women entrepreneurs are catalysts for green development. Enabling their participation in sustainable sectors will be critical for achieving Bangladesh's climate and economic goals.