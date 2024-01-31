Wecon Haq's Bay: Revolutionary vertical shopping mall set to redefine shopping experience in the port city

In the heart of Halishahar's bustling Boropole Circle, a beacon of innovation rises to redefine the city's shopping experience. Wecon Properties, a subsidiary under the esteemed P2P Family umbrella, unveils its latest marvel: Wecon Haq's Bay, featuring a new concept of 'Vertical Shopping Mall' in the port city. This visionary commercial project is poised to set new standards in shopping convenience and luxury, offering a vertical shopping mall tailored to accommodate an impressive array of brand clothing shops.

Nestled at the intersection of Port Connecting Road and Agrabad Excess Road, Wecon Haq's Bay stands as a testament to architectural ingenuity and strategic urban planning. With eight floors spanning an expansive 3200 square feet each, the mall promises to deliver an unparalleled shopping extravaganza, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of Halishahar's discerning populace.

The strategic location of Wecon Haq's Bay is a key factor in its anticipated success. Situated within close proximity to Halishahar Housing Estate, the largest residential enclave in the area, as well as the country's sole seaport, the mall is poised to attract foot traffic from both local residents and visitors, ensuring a steady stream of eager shoppers.

Mahadi Ifthekhar, the visionary Director and Chief Architect behind Wecon Haq's Bay, elucidates the project's distinctive features. Notably, the mall's design ensures optimal visibility from Agrabad Excess Road, capturing the attention of passersby and cementing its status as a landmark destination. Moreover, meticulous attention has been devoted to enhancing both the exterior aesthetics and interior comfort, reflecting a commitment to customer satisfaction and investor confidence.

"Wecon Haq's Bay is not merely a commercial venture; it's a testament to our dedication to excellence," remarks Ifthekhar. "The exquisite illumination of the building is all set enlighten the entire circle. From cutting-edge facilities to seamless integration of the latest technologies, every aspect of the mall has been meticulously crafted to elevate the shopping experience to unprecedented heights."

Providing further details of the project, Mahadi said, "The vertical shopping mall is a 10-storey building excluding the basement. We have a plan to accommodate two restaurants on 9th and 10th floor while the rest of eight floors will be available to accommodate renowned clothing brands in the country to turn the building an ultimate shopping destination in the city."

Mohammad Fahim, Chief Executive Officer of Wecon Properties, sheds light on the project's visionary ethos. "Our vision transcends traditional real estate practices," he asserts. "By financing the entire project internally and prioritizing renowned clothing brands, we aim to curate an exclusive shopping destination that exceeds expectations."

Replying to query, Fahim said, Halishahar, the western part of the city, has long been lagging behind for poor communication. "But, in recent years, the area has been experiencing huge expansion with the development of communication system. This part has the potential to turn the booming part of the city with the excess of Agrabad Commercial Area and the bustling sea port which made us enthusiastic to launch our distinctive commercial project in this area", he said.

Indeed, Wecon Haq's Bay represents a departure from conventional retail paradigms. By imposing selective restrictions on tenant selection and prioritizing renowned brands, the mall aims to curate a curated shopping experience that resonates with the discerning tastes of its clientele.

As the construction phase nears completion, anticipation mounts among investors and prospective tenants alike. To showcase the mall's potential and provide interested parties with a firsthand glimpse of its offerings, Wecon Properties is set to host a Property Fair at the project site, Plot-1 and 2, Block G, Road-5 of Halishahar Housing Estate, commencing on February 1. This event presents a prime opportunity for stakeholders to explore customizable spaces and secure their foothold in this groundbreaking venture.

Despite recent fluctuations in construction material prices, Fahim reassures potential investors that Wecon Haq's Bay offers competitive pricing, positioning itself as a lucrative investment opportunity amidst the burgeoning commercial landscape of Halishahar.

Wecon Haq's Bay emerges as a beacon of innovation and sophistication, poised to redefine Halishahar's retail landscape. With its visionary design, strategic location, and unwavering commitment to excellence, the mall sets the stage for a new era of shopping luxury and convenience in the bustling port city. As the countdown to its grand opening begins, all eyes are on Wecon Haq's Bay, poised to leave an indelible mark on Halishahar's commercial skyline.

Report: Mizanur Rahman Yousuf