Webinar "The view from the top" under Youth Employment 2021 held

A webinar titled "The view from the top" has been held under Youth Employment 2021 arranged by the EMK Center on the changing nature of work across the world and in Bangladesh.

The webinar was held on 11 September aiming to enlighten the youth about changes and possibilities in future work, workplace, workforce and skills, says a press release.

More than 80 participants from different age groups participated in the webinar and got a detailed overview of the future needs and skills of workplace around the world and Bangladesh.

This was the first program from the Youth Employment 2021 campaign and a flagship campaign of EMK, in partnership with The Business Standard and the University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh.

The webinar was moderated by Aaqib Md. Shatil, program coordinator of EMK Center.

Tanveer Chowdhury, executive director of East Coast Group & senior general manager of Omega Gas joined the webinar and talked about the changing nature of workplaces after this pandemic will affect job seekers.

"Body language, confidence, speaking skills and passion are very important for a person to create an impression at his workplace. Every person should gather internship experience before joining their aimed career because internships give the hands-on practical experience of work which are not taught in academic classes," he said.

The discussion also included insights from Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor, ULAB and Acting Director, EMK Center.

He suggested along with technical and soft skills, an individual's character and integrity also defines his/her success in career.

 "Ability to put up your commitment and the ability to take care of yourself are the signs of a sustainable person. And without being a sustainable person, a sustainable career is impossible," he added.

