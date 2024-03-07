WEAB celebrates Women’s Day

Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) conducted Women's Day Celebration Programme in Dhaka on Wednesday (6 March).

Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) was established in 2000 by a selected group of businesswomen. Their aim was to create a platform to help business women establish themselves in a competitive field, dominated by men, reads a press release.

The main object of WEAB was to develop a support system for women entrepreneur to not only improve the quality of their products, to meet the changing market demands, but also to impart training on technical know-how, design development and to create marketing links for their products. In a very short time WEAB was not only firmly established in Dhaka, drawing large number of members, but rapidly branching out all over Bangladesh, including North Bengal.

The whole programme was hosted by WEAB President Nasreen Fatema Awal. Tazima Mojumder, 1st Vice President, WEAB; Dr. Fauzia Moslem, President, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad; Ms. Chayanika Chowdhury, Film & TV Director, Ms. Shazia Omar, Author, Yogini, Founder and CEO of Dhaka Flow; Ms. Faatin Haque, Chairperson, Trade Group of Company; Safia Shama, Co-Founder & COO Cholo Jai and Serial Entrepreneur; Dr. Lelin Chowdhury were guests at the programme.

Pragati Insurance Limited CEO Syed Sehab Ullah Al Manjur, ACII, & CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited Md. Jalalul Azim. WEAB Member & Deputy Managing Director of Pragati Insurance Limited Ms. Papia Rahman were also present.

