We must store our data in our own cloud servers: BDU vice-chancellor

Corporates

Press Release
30 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 08:55 pm

Keeping our databases in our own cloud servers is the need of the hour, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam on Saturday (30 September).

"If we want to realise Smart Bangladesh then we need to build some infrastructure and develop our human resources. The first thing to do is to have our own cloud servers," he said in his speech as a special guest at a seminar on cyber security organised by Fiber@Home and Felicity IDC at a hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

"Most of our private institutions are keeping their data in the cloud servers of foreign companies. The cloud services of a foreign company are available relatively cheaply. But we need to create an infrastructure where we can use our own cloud to store our own data," he said.

"No one can guarantee that those foreign companies will not collect various information by analysing our data and use them for their own gains," he added.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest at the event, while BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder and  Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director GSM Zafrullah were present as special guests.

