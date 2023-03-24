We have to be smart to change the world: MA Malek

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 10:33 am

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

"The Prime minister has announced to build Smart Bangladesh. However, wearing smart clothing is enough, you have to be smart economically and culturally; above all, from within oneself in a characteristic way," said MA Malek, Ekushey Padak awarded journalist and editor of Daily Azadi.

He said this as the chief guest at East Delta University's Access Academy Graduation Ceremony 2023 in Chittagong on Thursday (23 March) afternoon, reads a press release.

He advised the students receiving certificates for special courses to practice integrity and build character in order to change the world.

At this year's Access Academy Graduation Ceremony, certificates were distributed among 500 students belonging to three schools (faculties).

Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, associate dean & associate professor, School Of Liberal Arts & Social Science; Dr Mohammad Rokibul Kabir, professor and associate dean of the School Of Business Administration and Dr Mohammed Nazim Uddin, professor and associate dean of the School Of Science, Engineering & Technology, spoke as special guests at the event.

