WE ensuring office spaces for women entrepreneurs

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 12:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

WE, a leading organisation of women entrepreneurs, has ensured office spaces for women entrepreneurs in a co-working space named Hive.

We President Nasima Akter Nisha has undertaken this initiative.

"Co-Work Space - The Hive" for entrepreneurial women's organisations launches on Tuesday (8 March), World Women's Day, across a section of the head office.

The space can be used for only Tk52. Entrepreneurs will get various facilities, like free Wi-Fi facility, meeting facility and mentoring facility.

Farzana Tanni, Director of WE's Working Committee, said, "This initiative is a shining example in our national context. Due to high rent our female entrepreneurs faces lots of problem to set up office".

She added, "If anyone wants to avail this facility, they can use the office whenever you want. To get the service, call 017948480 or find out the details in the group of WE."

The founder of the initiative Nasima Akhter Nisha said, "I dedicate the initiative of The Hive to all the women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh who are always proud of our Bangladesh with Women's Day in mind."

