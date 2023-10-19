Wavemaker bags media duties for Daraz Bangladesh

Wavemaker Bangladesh has won the media management mandate of Daraz, the no. 1 e-commerce platform in Bangladesh. Wavemaker won the account after a multi-agency pitch.

Under this new partnership, Wavemaker will be responsible for handling the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation of ATL and local Digital media buying of Daraz Bangladesh.

"We are glad to welcome Wavemaker on-board and are confident of their domain of knowledge and media buying clout. Their experience will help us enhance saliency and drive media efficiencies. As our new partner, we believe their comprehensive understanding of the media landscape will position us at the forefront of media innovation, endearing our marketing efforts to all stakeholders", says Mr. Talat Rahim, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh.

Morshed Alam, Managing Director, Wavemaker Bangladesh said, "We are absolutely ecstatic and excited to partner up with Daraz Bangladesh. Securing the consolidated media mandate for Daraz not only recognizes our profound comprehension of the ever-evolving media landscape, but also showcases our exceptional proficiency in crafting groundbreaking solutions for our clients. Our wholehearted dedication to deliver unparalleled media and communications strategies helps us to set new benchmarks in the industry."

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director, Daraz Bangladesh & AHM Hasinul Quddus, chief corporate affairs officer from Daraz, along with Mohammad Hasan Faruque, Associate Executive Director from Wavemaker Bangladesh was also present in the signing ceremony.