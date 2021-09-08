Waton organises Research and Innovation Summit-2021

Corporates

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 08:49 pm

Related News

Waton organises Research and Innovation Summit-2021

Veteran educationalists, technology researchers and also around one thousand expert engineers from all over the country attended the summit

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 08:49 pm
Waton organises Research and Innovation Summit-2021

Walton has organised Research and Innovation Summit-2021 on Tuesday to highlight Walton's research and innovative activities.

According to a press release, the R&I Summit was arranged at the Compressor Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Chandra, Gazipur.

Veteran educationalists, technology researchers and also around one thousand expert engineers from all over the country attended the summit.

Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Kaykobad, Professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of BRAC University, SM Shamsul Alam, SM Shamsul Alam, vice chairman, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL), Golam Murshed, managing director and CEO of WHIL inaugurated the summit.

Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the summit.

Walton shared and showcased their innovative advanced features products and presented a roadmap relating to the development of innovative products in line with the achievement of the company's vision 2030. 

Emdadul Hoque, Dr Md Faruk Hossain and Dr Nirendra Nath Mustafi, professor, RUET, Ashraful Hoque, Dr Anayet Ullah Patwari, professor, IUT, Abul Bashar Hawlader, additional managing director, WHIL, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Emdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarker, deputy managing director, WHIL, SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumar Majumder, Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mallick, ED Azizul Hakim, senior executive director and others senior officials of the company were also present.

 

 

 

Walton / Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park / Research and Innovation Summit-2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places