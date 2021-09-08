Waton organises Research and Innovation Summit-2021

Walton has organised Research and Innovation Summit-2021 on Tuesday to highlight Walton's research and innovative activities.

According to a press release, the R&I Summit was arranged at the Compressor Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Chandra, Gazipur.

Veteran educationalists, technology researchers and also around one thousand expert engineers from all over the country attended the summit.

Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Kaykobad, Professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of BRAC University, SM Shamsul Alam, SM Shamsul Alam, vice chairman, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL), Golam Murshed, managing director and CEO of WHIL inaugurated the summit.

Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the summit.

Walton shared and showcased their innovative advanced features products and presented a roadmap relating to the development of innovative products in line with the achievement of the company's vision 2030.

Emdadul Hoque, Dr Md Faruk Hossain and Dr Nirendra Nath Mustafi, professor, RUET, Ashraful Hoque, Dr Anayet Ullah Patwari, professor, IUT, Abul Bashar Hawlader, additional managing director, WHIL, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Emdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarker, deputy managing director, WHIL, SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumar Majumder, Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mallick, ED Azizul Hakim, senior executive director and others senior officials of the company were also present.