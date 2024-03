Water Development Board gets new additional director general

Engineer Md Jahirul Islam joined Bangladesh Water Development Board as additional director general (planning, design and research) on 24 March.

Prior to joining the post, he was working as chief engineer (civil) in North-West region of Water Development Board, Rajshahi, reads a press release.

He obtained his BSc in Civil Engineering from formerly known as BIT, now (RUET), Rajshahi, in 1989. In 1993, he started his career by joining Bangladesh Water Development Board as an assistant engineer (civil).

Subsequently, he served in several pivotal roles in Water Development Board, including sub-divisional engineer, executive engineer, superintending engineer, additional chief engineer, and chief engineer. Additionally, he held significant positions in the planning, design, and field operations of the board.