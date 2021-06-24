Watch UEFA EURO and COPA America free on Bongo

Corporates

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:47 pm

Related News

Watch UEFA EURO and COPA America free on Bongo

The UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and Copa America 2021 began on the 12th and 14th of June respectively

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:47 pm
Watch UEFA EURO and COPA America free on Bongo

Bongo, largest bangla online video streaming platform, is enabling sports fans to indulge in the eternal thrill of watching the tournament live on Bongo's Live TV, for free, reads a press release.

During a time in which no major sports events are happening in the country, Bongo's Live TV is giving football fans access to enjoy these thrilling tournaments on the  Bongo app (BongoBD in the Apple Store/Google Play Store) and Website (www.bongobd.com).

In addition to this, Bongo will launch a "Football Pundit Show" from Euro Round of 16 and Copa America Quarter Finals for football lovers who are watching the show on Bongo and take part in UEFA Euro and Copa America discussion.

The show will feature Football Legend Kaiser Hamid as the football pundit! It will be a combination of expert opinion and user interaction hosted by Ibrahim Mohammad. Alongside this, Bongo will also be launching a 'Watch and Win' campaign in which the user with the highest watch time during the span of the full tournament will win a brand new smartphone!

Bongo can be accessed from any device, such as a mobile phone, smart TV, laptop, or computer. Mobile data and broadband connections will allow viewers to watch these matches Live on Bongo for free. Anyone on an Android or iOS device can watch the game by installing the app or visiting www.bongobd.com

Economy

UEFA EURO / Copa America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 