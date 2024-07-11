Watch Copa América 2024 Tournament Live on Toffee

Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, is live streaming the Copa América 2024 tournament. Following the success of the exclusive digital streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Toffee is now bringing football enthusiasts closer to the action of the much-awaited Copa América 2024.

Football fans across Bangladesh can enjoy live coverage of Copa América 2024 on the Toffee app, available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as on Android and Samsung TVs.

Users can access premium match content through various packages, starting at Tk 20 for 1 day, Tk 50 for 7 days, and Tk 99 for 30 days or full tournament. For Banglalink users, the tournament will be completely free when using any Banglalink data pack.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "At Toffee, we are committed to providing our viewers with the best possible live streaming experience during major events. Viewers can now enjoy the Copa América matches on Toffee with unparalleled convenience and optimal streaming capability. We will continue delivering high-quality content on all things sports and entertainment while offering opportunities for potential advertisers to reach their target audience as they enjoy content on Toffee."

Toffee has established itself as a top sport streaming platform, offering live coverage of major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Asia Cup 2023, and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Toffee app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. Samsung TV users can download the Toffee app from the Tizen App Store.