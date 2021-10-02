Wasiul Alam Shujan made Chief Business Officer of BongoBD.com

Wasiul Alam Shujan joined BongoBD.com, a South Asian OTT and VOD platform, as chief business officer.

With 23 years of experience in media, TV channels, and multinational advertising agencies, Wasiul has tremendously contributed to the success of well-reputed media businesses in Bangladesh.

Now he is eying to glorify the OTT and VOD platforms.

Bongo manages a network of YouTube channels and influencers in 5 countries, over 500 Channels under management, and 83+ million subscribers in the network.

Wasiul Alam Shujan's last role was as Chief Executive Officer at Mohona Television Limited after which he joined Bongo.

Other past companies include Channel 9, Independent Television, RTV, Grey Advertising Bangladesh Limited, and US Bangla Group where he has delivered large scale award-winning contributions.

During his career, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including the award of "Outstanding Media Understanding" from Grey Global Group in 2003 stands out as one of his most impressive ones.

A versatile genius in every aspect of his life, Wasiul is a mentor, strategist, sales and marketing leader, product designer, and communication leader rolled into one.