Wander Woman partners with Bimafy Financial Services to enhance traveler security

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 04:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wander Woman, a leading travel platform committed to empowering women travellers globally, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Bimafy Financial Services to offer comprehensive travel insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Wander Woman's adventurous travellers.

In the face of heightened safety concerns across Bangladesh and various countries, the partnership aims to address the increasing demand for robust travel insurance coverage, ensuring the utmost security for Wander Woman travelers during their journeys. Under this agreement, Wander Woman travelers will be able to get overseas mediclaim policy for business and holiday tours, In-land travel coverage around Bangladesh, and worldwide travel coverage both silver and gold, reads a press release. 

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony took place on 20 December, 2023 at Bimay's office in Badda, marking the official collaboration between Wander Woman and Bimafy Financial Services. The joining ceremony was graced by the CEO and Founder of Wander Woman, Sabira Mehrin Saba and the CEO of Bimafy, Alvi Nizam Nafi.

Wander Woman's mission is to empower women to explore the world fearlessly, and this collaboration with Bimafy Financial Services is a significant step towards realizing that vision. By providing specialized travel insurance products, the partnership aims to mitigate risks and offer peace of mind to Wander Woman travelers, allowing them to focus on enjoying their journeys to the fullest.

Bimafy Financial Services, recognized for its expertise in insurance solutions, brings a wealth of experience to the collaboration. The company is dedicated to developing innovative and tailored insurance products that meet the evolving needs of today's travelers.

 

