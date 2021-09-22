Wander Woman celebrates its Fab 4!

Where is Wander Woman after four years? They are still the same community that is dedicated exclusively to female travel enthusiasts from Bangladesh. They kept this simple ethos throughout, and have come across not just travellers but made reliable friends and genuine connections.

The community grew over 13,500 followers on Facebook and over 6,000 Instagram page, and above 22,000 members on the Facebook group, states a press release.

To celebrate the fourth year mark, Wander Woman hosted the much awaited Brunch Club event at O'Play bistro on 17 September in collaboration with many female-owned brands under the theme "Wander Woman Fab Four". The prehype before the big day was initiated by sending out gift boxes by Upohar.xyz to esteemed supporters of Wander Woman community as a token of appreciation.

It was a pleasant Friday brunch spent in the beautiful premises of O'Play with magical decor by Kri Events. The event began with inspirational stories by Wander Woman founder Sabira Mehrin and the newly onboarded advisor Sayma Rahman, followed by a special brunch meal customized for Wander Woman members only for the day.

Among the many highlights of the day, Wander Woman team announced exciting collaborations and previewed some of their exclusive merchandise. They also announced some of their upcoming international trips and the introduction of tribe cards for loyal members which would entail special rewards and benefits. A trivia contest brought in some healthy competition and fun moments where six of the members won exciting gifts.

The brand collaborations included Just Cake Things as cake sponsor, NashraVa, Zuniq Skincare and Sarin's Store as gift and voucher sponsor and Checkmate Events as photography partner. Wander Woman also gave out custom notebooks to all the attendees which were designed by The Color Journal.

Wander Woman will continue to celebrate further in the means of what they do best – Travels and Adventure!