Walton's launches mobile fest with attractive gifts

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has started a countrywide Mobile fest.

The aim of the initiative is to create awareness on the purchase of legal registered mobile handsets made in Bangladesh and present various information on Walton mobile phones to customers in festive ways, said a press release.

The month-long mobile fest was kicked off from Kamrangirchar area in the capital on 17 November. Two teams of Walton Mobile are conducting the colorful event with each team has a well-equipped caravan and necessary arrangements. The teams will stay in front of different mobile phone markets across the country and arrange events such as easy and amusing quizzes, cricket, football, basketball games for all interested participants.

It includes various games for all interested people and the winners are being honored with attractive gift items.

Walton said that the winners will have various gift items including cricket bats signed by national cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, t-shirts, mugs and various souvenirs, the press release added.

Details and updates of the fest can be found on Walton Mobile's official Facebook page- facebook.com/WaltonMobile.

Walton Mobile Marketing Coordinator Wasik Jahan Eshan said: "International standard handsets are now being manufactured in Bangladesh with advanced technologies and latest features which are registered by the direction of BTRC."

"The ongoing Mobile Fest is raising awareness among people so that they purchase and use registered valid handsets. Besides, various information about Walton mobile are being presented to them through amusing arrangements. The fest has already received a huge response from the technology lovers," he added.