Walton's international ATS Expo to be held on 10-12 Aug in Dhaka

Bangladesh's leading global electronics manufacturer Walton is going to host the country's first-ever mega industrial fair titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology (ATS) Expo-2023'.

The expo is scheduled for 10 to 12 August 2023 at Hall-1 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital, reads a press release.

Walton authorities made the announcement at a press conference held at the ICCB on Wednesday (9 August 2023).

The press conference was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and ATS Expo's Chairman Md. Humayun Kabir, DMD and ATS Expo's co-chairman Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahemd, Walton AC's CBO Tanvir Rahman, Walton's Senior Deputy Executive Director and ATS Expo's Coordinator A F M Nasir Uddin.

Addressing the press conference, Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, ATS Expo will be the first and largest international industrial fair of a single company in Bangladesh. Walton at its own state-of-the-art manufacturing plants is producing more than 50,000 industrial materials, components and services.

Most of these are used as the main raw materials and components in various stages of almost all industrial sectors. Along with meeting its internal demands, Walton may contribute to the reduction of import dependence by supplying quality industrial materials, components and services to domestic industries.

He also said that the ATS Expo aims to discover the world of possibilities by showcasing Walton's homemade impressive repertoire of machining, mold & die, industrial raw materials, components, testing lab and other industrial services to domestic and international industrialists and visitors. Walton has also targeted to save billion of dollars of foreign currencies along with the reduction of import dependence.

He noted that Walton is exporting "Made in Bangladesh" labelled products to over 40 countries including countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa. Through ATS Expo, he hoped that Walton's path to create a strong position in this trillion-dollar global market will be smoother.

ATS Expo's Chairman Walton's DMD Md. Humayun Kabir said Walton will showcase over 50K industrial components, materials, services, testing labs and facilities at 21 stalls at ATS Expo. Along with the exhibition, a panel discussion meeting titled 'Role of Domestic Industry in Building Smart Bangladesh' will be held at the expo on 11 August 2023 (Friday).

Along with the state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, the country's largest research and innovation centre and several international standard testing labs, including NUSDAT-UTS, have been built at the Walton headquarters in Chandra, Gazipur. The testing lab 'NUSDAT-UTS' is accredited by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).

The testing certificates of the products, provided by BAB-accredited testing institutions, are directly accepted by the member countries of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC). Therefore, the testing certificates of the products, tested in the NUSDAT lab, are also accepted by the government testing standards organization of different countries worldwide. In view of this, domestic and foreign companies can test the quality of their products from NUSDAT-UTS testing lab.

In ATS Expo, products will be showcased in 4 categories – testing solutions, products, services and industrial materials & components.

Various testing facilities will be showcased at the testing solution category. The facilities included cable and wire lab, noise testing lab, LED lab, Nasdat-UTS, precision engineering lab, product quality control lab, Walton science research lab and Walton metallurgical analysis and research lab.

Under the services category, construction services like mold & die, power-press, refrigerator and SMT (Surface Mounting Technology) etc will be displayed.

Moreover fridge, TV, AC, fastener, PCB, home & kitchen Appliances, chemical, Masterbatches, Mold & Die, IT Products etc. will be displayed in the product category.

Refrigerator components, air conditioner components, television components, home appliance components, electrical appliance components, elevator/lift components, fasteners, mold & die and casting components will be showcased in the industrial materials and components category. These components and materials are being used in agro, automobiles, cement, ceramics, chemical, cosmetics, digital, electric and electronics, pharmaceuticals, glass, heavy-vehicles and air conditioning, IoT, IT, leather, light engineering, plastic, printing and publications, garments, wholesale and trading businesses etc.