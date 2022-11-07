Walton's Golam Murshed 'Emerging CEO of the year', Firoj Alam 'CMO of the year' at Bangladesh C-Suite Awards

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 11:10 am

Walton's Golam Murshed 'Emerging CEO of the year', Firoj Alam 'CMO of the year' at Bangladesh C-Suite Awards

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Golam Murshed, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has been awarded the "Emerging CEO of the year" award for his outstanding contribution in country's corporate sector.

Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the first-ever Bangladesh C-Suite Awards to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Bangladeshi business executives, reads a press release.

Mohammad Firoj Alam, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC also received the "CMO of the year" award at the same event.

On Saturday (5 November), Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of University of Dhaka, handed over the award with crest to Walton MD and CEO Golam Murshed. 

Meanwhile, Beth Macdonald, chief people officer, Biocellion SPC, leadership trainer, Manila handed over the "CMO of the year' crest and certificate to Firoj Alam.

Note that the Bangladesh C-Suite Awards-2022 is the continuation of the leadership summit under the forum. The prestigious award was given on 16 distinguished categories to 16 top executives of Bangladesh.

The gala night was attended by over 350 business leaders, experts, and professionals. They shared their ideas and experiences in the programme.

