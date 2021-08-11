Walton’s annual profit grows 124% on record sales 

Overcoming the 2020 slowdown, electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd reached new sales and profit milestones in fiscal 2020-2021.

The listed company's sales grew 70% to reach nearly Tk7,000 crore, while cost control helped its net profit rise by 124% compared to the previous fiscal year, according to Walton officials.

In the previous fiscal year, Walton had to absorb some sales losses due to the disrupted business environment amid the prolonged nationwide shutdown followed by a few sluggish quarters of the same fiscal year.

In fiscal 2019-2020, its sales dropped below Tk4,200 crore from more than Tk5,180 crore in the previous year, which also nearly halved the annual net profit to Tk730 crore.

"In fiscal 2020-2021, we have got our sales points opened during the two major national festivals – the Eids," said Walton's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader. "While in the previous fiscal year, the Eid-Ul-Fitr sales were lost due to the nationwide shutdown."

Also, since the end of the 2020 lockdown, many families bought their needed electronics and home appliances on a priority basis that facilitated their homestay amid the pandemic, he said to explain the sales growth.

The company continually kept innovating and launching new products and models to attract new customers and repeat purchasers, according to Abul Bashar Howlader.

"The matter of our bigger pride, over the latest fiscal year Walton's export grew by more than eight times to Tk120 crore as it received more and more orders from a set of export markets that include both the developing and developed markets," he added.

Walton, which earns more than two-thirds of its revenue from refrigeration and cooling products, almost proportionately grew in each of its product segments, Howlader said.

Walton, as the largest electronics company of the country eying the global market, entered the stock market in 2020.

Its board of directors recommended a 250% cash dividend for general shareholders while the sponsor and director shareholders would receive 170% cash dividends for the fiscal year ending on June 30.

The company also decided to purchase a 236 decimal plot in the capital for nearly Tk172 crore to build an iconic tower for its corporate office.

The board of directors decided to change the company name suffix to comply with the modified Companies Act. Walton High-Tech Industries Ltd will become Walton High-Tech Industries PLC.

Despite the fact that Walton's annual earnings per share rose to Tk54.21 from Tk24.21, its stock price slightly fell by 3.9% to Tk1,417 on Wednesday.

At the end of June this year, the company's net asset value per share rose to over Tk311 including the revaluation surplus, without adding the surplus which was Tk208 on the same day.