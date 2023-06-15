Walton witnesses surge in sales ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Local electronic brand Walton reported surge in fridge sales ahead of Eid-ul-Adah. Read the full press release here...

Fridge sales of the country's super electronics brand Walton soared on across the country centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha or Qurbani Eid, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslim to be observed at the end of this month, according to a press release.

Dealers and sales executives of Walton from across the country including Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Bogura, Sylhet and Narsingdi reported huge sales of their fridges, the release added.

According to them, like previous years both the demand and sales of Walton fridge have increased ahead of Qurbani Eid and the crowds are increasing every day before the eid.

Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Tofail Ahmed said that about 75% of the customers keep their trust and faith in Walton Refrigerator. To keep it up, Walton is delivering the highest number of models of fridges featured with huge energy efficient advanced technologies. In this Eid, more than 250 designs and models of refrigerators are available for customers of all classes of buyers. In addition, the opportunity to get free cars and lots of gifts by buying Walton fridge under the digital campaign is also pushing the sales of Walton fridge to go up.

On the occasion of Qurbani Eid, Walton started digital campaign season-18 across the country on 15 May. In this season, buyers are getting lakhs of gifts including free cars by buying fridge, TV, air conditioner or washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom and online sales platform e-plaza in the country. Buyers will get this facility till July 15, 2023.

As of now, three customers, including housewife Khadija Bibi in Naogaon, Ansar Bahini member Ratan Lal in Jessore and businessman Masud Karim in Narayanganj, were awarded free cars in this season of the campaign. In addition, many customers have received various types of free products.

In this eid, more than 250 models of frost, non-frost refrigerators and freezers of Walton brand with a capacity of 50 liters to 646 liters are available in the market. Among these, over 50 new models of fridges with advanced features and doors are released centering the Qurbani Eid. The new models include huge energy efficient inverter technology' advanced features AIoT based smart side by side refrigerator, glass doors, BSTI's highest 5-star energy rating certified frost and non-frost fridges. Besides, Walton brand's 22 models of freezers are also available in this Qurani Eid. Buyers can buy these Walton fridges between Tk 17,000 and Tk 1,55,000.

During Eid-ul-Azha, there is a need to store a large amount of meat. Due to use turbo cooling technology in Walton fridges, the refrigerator and freezer parts become cool within a very short time. Therefore, no matter how much the load is, the stored food like fish, meat, vegetables, fruits etc. in Walton refrigerators keep fresh and fresh for a long time. And thus, every year Walton fridge is at the top of customer demand during Eid-ul-Azha.

In this Qurbani Eid, vertical freezer with a capacity of 325 liters, convertible freezer with a capacity of 255 liters and the world's first 8-in-1 convertible refrigerator with a capacity of 646 and 619 liters are the new surprises of Walton. The 255-liter convertible mood freezer can be converted into a normal fridge as needed. The customer can set the cooling performance of the fridge and freezer compartment of Gianttech series 8-in-1 convertible mood 646 liter GT Pro and 619 liter GT model refrigerators. It will consume less electricity.

Buyers are getting one year replacement warranty, 12-year compressor guarantee and 5-year free after-sales service on Walton fridge. Walton has the largest team of service experts and ISO certified service management system in Bangladesh to deliver fast and best after sales service to customers. Under this, Walton is providing the highest level of after-sales service at a very short time to the customers through its nationwide 80 service centers spread across the country.

Meeting the local market demand, the 'Made in Bangladesh' tag Walton manufactured fridges are being exported to various countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Nigeria, Uganda, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Mexico.