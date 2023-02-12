Walton wins Superbrand Award for 2nd consecutive time

Multinational electronics brand Walton has been recognised with the international Superbrand Award for the years 2023-2024.

On Saturday (11 February), the award trophy and certificate was handed over to Md Humayun Kabir deputy managing director, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's and Md Firoj Alam, senior executive director at a program held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Walton has achieved the award in electronics and home appliances category for the second time in a row due to its top position in gaining the trust and confidence of customers by providing international standard products and services, reads a press release.

Earlier, Walton received the award in 2020 and 2021.

Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol of success for brands. They announced Walton and 40 brands as Superbrands for 2023-2024.