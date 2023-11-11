Walton wins 'e-Commerce Movers Award'

Walton wins 'e-Commerce Movers Award'

Walton wins &#039;e-Commerce Movers Award&#039;

Country's leading electronics giant Walton has won 'e-Commerce Movers Award (e-CMA)' in recognition of its remarkable contribution in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh.

Walton has been honoured with the prestigious title of 'Best Brand Excellence' at the 'e-CMA 2023', organised by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday (9 October), reads a press release.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the award to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi and Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Md Rayhan. 

The gala event was also graced by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak as special guests. E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser presided over the programme.

Walton

