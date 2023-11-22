Walton TV to provide clean room, lab & research facilities for BD's first lunar satellite mission

Walton Televiosn department is going to provide its ISO class 7 dustfree cleanroom and lab research facilities to the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) for implementation of the country's first lunar satellite project.

In this regard, Walton TV and a2i signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday last (November 20, 2023).

On behalf of the respective organisations, a2i Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker inked the MoU.

ICT Division's Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin attended the function as the chief guest while a2i's project adviser Anir Chowdhury joined the event virtually as special guest.

Addressing the function, ICT Secretary Shamsul Arefin said, the moon has some important objects including helium-3 isotope that is useful and one of the main sources of clean energy for the earth. So, the moon could be an important business destinaion. We expect a huge business in moon in the coming times. Thanks to Walton TV for providing their advanced cleanroom and lab research technology for implenting the country's lunar satellite mission.

Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Nazrul Islam Sarker said, Walton has all necessary advanced equipment and lab research facilities in the television production plant. These facilities will be provided to the a2i for the successful implementation of lunar satellite development mission.

Walton TV's Chief Business Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, Walton TV manufacturing plant has highest standard ISO class 7 dust-free clean room, research lab and test facilities. And, we are capable to provide these lab and research facilities to any institution.

On behalf of the Walton TV Research team, Lunar Satellite Assembling Project's Coordinator Arman Ibne Shahjahann said, we are very proud for being an associated partner of the country's first NASA endorsed lunar satellite development mission.

With the joint efforts of a2i, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and Research and Innovation (R&I) Center of Walton Television, Bangladesh is going to develop a femto-shaped satellite for the first time for the NASA's Glee mission. NASA's Colorado Space Grand Consortium is conducting an international deep space mission called 'The Great Lunar Expedition for Everyone'. The a2i Innovation Lab is representing Bangladesh in the mission by completing the Artemis Challenge. Bangladesh is about to enter the 'Lunar Elite Club' of 30 countries with this initiative.

The MoU signing ceremnoy was also attended, among others, by Head of a2i Innovation Fund Naeem Ashrafi, Lunar Satellite Project Team Leader and Chief Engineer Zahid Hasan Shovon, Walton TV's Deputy CBO Abir Ahmed, Head of Walton TV's Reseach and Innovation Mithun Chakraborty, Walton's Senior Executive Director Zahidul Islam and other officials of Walton and a2i.

Caption: Senior Officials of Walton and a2i programme, along with the ICT secretary, attend the MoU signing ceremony for lunar satellite project.