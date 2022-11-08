Walton TV launches 'hot sale' campaign centring Fifa World Cup

Walton's higher officials pose for a photograph at the declaration program of Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos-enabled Walton TV's Hot Sale campaign centring the football world cup. Photo: PR

Centring the imminent football world cup, local electronics manufacturer Walton has launched 'hot sale' campaign for the domestic television customers.

Under the 'hot sale' campaign, customers are offered attractive cash discounts and free jackets on the purchase of specific models of Walton LED and android smart TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Walton TV customers will get the benefits of 'hot sale' offer in every Walton Plaza, distributor showroom and online sales platforms e-plaza and walcart.

The hot sale campaign will be effective from 7 November and continued till 31 December across the country, reads a press release.

Moreover, the domestic premier brand also released three new models of premium series android smart TVs, including 43-inch android smart TV with Dolby ATMOS and Dolby Vision, 55-inch android smart DLED TV as well as popup camera featured smart TV.

For the first time in Bangladesh, Walton released android smart TV featured with popup camera.

Prices of Walton 55-inch android smart DLED TV and pop-up camera smart TV are set at Tk99,900 and Tk84,900 respectively.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director Rifah Tasnia Swarna launched the new models of premium series TVs as the chief guest at a declaration programme held at Walton's Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday (6 November).

The event was also attended by, among others, Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Md Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Senior ED SM Zahid Hasan, CMO Md Firoj Alam, Walton TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Walton TV's Management Coordinator Humaira Hussain and other senior officials of the company.

Speaking at the function, Walton Hi-Tech's Director Rifah Tasnia Swarna said, "Bangladeshi people are now like to watch sports on the big screen. Thus, we released 55-inch android smart DELD TV with state-of-the-art features at an affordable price for the television customers. Besides, we offered huge discounts, free jacket and some other attractive benefits to the customers on Walton TV purchase. I hope that these benefits will increase the customers' joys of football world cup."

Walton's CMO Md Firoj Alam said that the demand and sales of television generally increase on the eve of world cup. "Walton targets to meet the lion portion of this demand. We hope that Walton's new premium models Smart TVs and the 'hot sale' campaign will play an important role in achieving this target."

Mentionable, Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide colour gamut capabilities. Displays with Dolby Vision deliver a more vivid, lifelike image. Highlights are up to 40 times brighter and blacks are 10 times darker than a standard picture.

On the other hand, Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio technology with sound that actually moves around you in an immersive soundscape.

While sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels, sound mixed in Dolby Atmos is freed from channels.

The powerful combination of the ultravivid colours of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos will help consumers go deeper into the story.

Walton TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, customers under the hot sale campaign are being offered free jackets, huge cash discounts on the purchase of specific models of Walton's 24 to 43-inch basic LED and android smart TVs.

Walton's 32-inch basic LED TV is available at Tk13,900.

At a discount of Tk8000, Walton's 43-inch basic LED TV can be bought for only Tk27,900.

At a discount of Tk5,090, 43-inch Walton android smart TV is getting for Tk 33,900. 32-inch android smart TV can be bought at a discount of Tk4,000 for only Tk23,900.

Besides, Walton's 40-inch basic LED TV has a discount of Tk4,000. As a result, this TV is available at Tk26,900. And the 40-inch android smart TV is being bought for just Tk29,900 with a discount of Tk3,000.

Walton's 24-inch basic LED TV can be bought for just Tk 11,900.

Walton TV customers are now enjoying five years after sales service along with five years panel warranty with six months replacement facility. Walton has 79 service points across the country to provide swift and best after sales service to the customers.