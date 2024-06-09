Walton takes Bangladesh to new heights in manufacturing smart fridge with innovative features

Walton, country's superbrand in refrigerator sector, has launched artificial intelligence based 'AI Doctor' feature, invented by the team of Walton Research and Innovation (R&I) Center.

This artificial intelligent system can analyse the performance of Walton Smart fridge automatically. From the performance data, it can tell what kind of problem is occurring and also predict probable component failure, reads a press release.

Then the system will try to heal itself. If it sees no improvement, 'AI Doctor' will send notification to the nearest service center with customer contact. Then the respective service center will check the 'AI Doctor' generated root cause analysis and service expert will reach at the door of the customer for providing swift after sales service.

Walton first-ever in Bangladesh introduced the artificial intelligent system 'AI Doctor' feature in IoT (Internet of Things) based smart fridge.

Walton officials inaugurated the 'AI Doctor' feature at a program held at the conference room of Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday (June 9, 2024).

The function was attended by Walton officials including Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, Additional Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, and other senior executives.

Speaking at the function, Walton Fridge's CBO Tahasinul Haque said, "Walton is committed to provide world class products as well as best after sales service to the customers. Therefore, the engineers of Walton's R&I team are conducting extensive research for introducing new innovative technologies and features in fridge. With their tireless efforts, Walton first-ever in Bangladesh has been able to introduce its own invented 'AI Doctor' feature in smart refrigerator. Customers of Walton Smart Fridge will now get faster after-sales service without asking for services. Through introducing AI Doctor feature by Walton, Bangladesh reached new heights in manufacturing smart fridge with innovative features."

Highlighting details of the 'AI Doctor' feature, Walton Fridge R&I Center Head Azmal Ferdous Bappi said, "AI Doctor feature is the own invention of Walton R&I team. Engineers of our R&I team have worked for almost two years to develop this artificial intelligence feature."

When Walton smart fridge is connected to WiFi, the AI Doctor feature will analyze the data receive from its various sensors. If it found any slight variation in the data obtained from the set standard, AI Doctor will automatically try to fix it immediately. If it cann't, AI Doctor will send a notification to the service center nearest to the customer's home. After receiving the notification, the customer care service representative will contact the customer and solve the problem at home. As a result, the customer will get the necessary after-sales service before realizing any abnormality in the refrigerator.

Walton officials noted that customers who are already using Walton's IoT based smart fridge will also get the benefits of AI Doctor. The AI Doctor feature will automatically update as soon as their fridges come under internet connection. Already, thousands of Walton smart fridge users have come under the 'AI Doctor' facility.

Currently, Walton is manufacturing and marketing IoT based 5 models of smart fridge in the domestic market. The domestic superbrand will release six new models of smart fridge by this year.

Walton fridge customers are now enjoying one year replacement warranty, 12 years guaranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service. Customers are getting swift and best after sales service from more than 80 ISO certified service centers across the country.

