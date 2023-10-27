Walton to supply, install 1,182 tonnes of air conditioner in Bangabandhu Tunnel Project

Corporates

Press Release
27 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 06:35 pm

Walton to supply, install 1,182 tonnes of air conditioner in Bangabandhu Tunnel Project

Press Release
27 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Guests present at the official contract signing ceremony for the supply and installation of ACs by Walton in Bangabandhu Tunnel project on 27 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Guests present at the official contract signing ceremony for the supply and installation of ACs by Walton in Bangabandhu Tunnel project on 27 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The country's electronics giant Walton will supply and install 1182 tons of VRF, RAC and light commercial type air conditioners in the East Bank Service Area (EBSA) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project in Karnaphuli River.

For this purpose, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has inked an agreement with the organisation implementing the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project.

The formal agreement was signed between Walton Hi-Tech Industries and Bangabandhu Tunnel Project Authority at the conference hall of Chattogram's Karnaphuli Tunnel Project Office on Wednesday (October 18).

Walton's Senior Executive Director Tanvir Anjum,, Walton AC's Deputy Chief Business Officer (DCBO) Sandeep Biswas, Executive Director Ahmed Tanvir, Operative Director Md. Muhaiminul Bari, Deputy Operative Director Asaduzzaman, Senior Deputy Director Abul Bashar, Deputy Director Mokhlesur Rahman (Mamun) were among others present during the agreement signing.

Tanvir Anjum, senior executive director of Walton said: Bangabandhu Tunnel is part of the pride of Bangladesh. Walton has signed an agreement to supply and install 1182 tons of ACs to the East Bank service area of the project with the Chinese company that is implementing the Bangabandhu Tunnel. Walton's association with this mega project with 'Made in Bangladesh' products is a great honor for us.

Sandeep Biswas, DCBO of Walton AC, said that Walton's VRF, RAC and light commercial type ACs with 'Made in Bangladesh' tag will be installed in South Asia's first under-river tunnel project. This is undoubtedly a glorious achievement for Walton.

It is to be noted that Walton, in its own international standard AC manufacturing plants in Gazipur, is producing comprehensive energy-saving, durable, environment friendly and high-capacity VRF, cassette and ceiling-type ACs equipped with latest technology. After meeting the demands of the country, Walton's manufactured ACs are being exported to more than 40 countries in the world.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

7h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy