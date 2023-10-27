Walton to supply, install 1,182 tonnes of air conditioner in Bangabandhu Tunnel Project

Guests present at the official contract signing ceremony for the supply and installation of ACs by Walton in Bangabandhu Tunnel project on 27 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The country's electronics giant Walton will supply and install 1182 tons of VRF, RAC and light commercial type air conditioners in the East Bank Service Area (EBSA) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project in Karnaphuli River.

For this purpose, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has inked an agreement with the organisation implementing the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project.

The formal agreement was signed between Walton Hi-Tech Industries and Bangabandhu Tunnel Project Authority at the conference hall of Chattogram's Karnaphuli Tunnel Project Office on Wednesday (October 18).

Walton's Senior Executive Director Tanvir Anjum,, Walton AC's Deputy Chief Business Officer (DCBO) Sandeep Biswas, Executive Director Ahmed Tanvir, Operative Director Md. Muhaiminul Bari, Deputy Operative Director Asaduzzaman, Senior Deputy Director Abul Bashar, Deputy Director Mokhlesur Rahman (Mamun) were among others present during the agreement signing.

Tanvir Anjum, senior executive director of Walton said: Bangabandhu Tunnel is part of the pride of Bangladesh. Walton has signed an agreement to supply and install 1182 tons of ACs to the East Bank service area of the project with the Chinese company that is implementing the Bangabandhu Tunnel. Walton's association with this mega project with 'Made in Bangladesh' products is a great honor for us.

Sandeep Biswas, DCBO of Walton AC, said that Walton's VRF, RAC and light commercial type ACs with 'Made in Bangladesh' tag will be installed in South Asia's first under-river tunnel project. This is undoubtedly a glorious achievement for Walton.

It is to be noted that Walton, in its own international standard AC manufacturing plants in Gazipur, is producing comprehensive energy-saving, durable, environment friendly and high-capacity VRF, cassette and ceiling-type ACs equipped with latest technology. After meeting the demands of the country, Walton's manufactured ACs are being exported to more than 40 countries in the world.